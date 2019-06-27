Following the reports that Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Matthew Hussey had split, Cabello took to Instagram to beg her fans to stop being nasty about it.

The singer posted a lengthy note on her Instagram story that begins, "To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things."

"You doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," she continued. "There's a real person behind your tweets. You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

Billboard speculates that Cabello was referring to the fact that people reportedly been commenting on Hussey's Instagram page with the lyrics to "Señorita," her steamy new duet with Shawn Mendes.

The message is clear: Fans want Mendes and Cabello to get together now that she and Hussey are allegedly over, although their split hasn't officially been confirmed.

"Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life," her message continued. "The people I love and care about is one of them."

She also asked fans to "delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."