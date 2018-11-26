Shawn Mendes opens up about his sexuality

Shawn Mendes is spilling all the tea in his new cover story for Rolling Stone.

Mendes, famous for hit songs including "In My Blood" and "Stitches," addressed the rumors about his sexuality that have swirled for years, even though he's denied that he's gay and has told fans that it shouldn't matter even if he was.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to be seen with someone -- like a girl -- in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay," he said. "Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me."

Mendes, 20, has begun to feel more comfortable being himself, however, and reflected back on a moment a few years ago that left him panicking.

Explaining that when his friend Taylor Swift was on her Reputation tour, he allowed her to post a photo of them in which he was wearing glittery makeup -- a situation that left him reeling.

"I felt sick," he admitted. "I was like, 'F---, why did I let her post that?' I just fed the fire that I'm terrified of."

Looking back now, however, Mendes said he's glad he allowed Swift to share the picture.

"Maybe I am a little more feminine -- but that’s the way it is," he says. "That’s why I am me.”