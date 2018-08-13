Camila Cabello was one of the big winners at Sunday night's Teen Choice Awards 2018.

The former Fifth Harmony member took home awards as the Choice female artist and for a song by a female artist, for her hit, "Havana," during the live broadcast on Fox from the Forum in Los Angeles



Other artists who won Teen Choice awards -- which resemble full-sized surfboards -- include Louis Tomlinson for male artist. The former One Direction member thanked his fans, calling them "the best fans in the world." He added, "They are the most important people in this whole project ... You're the reason I do what I do."

The band 5 Seconds of Summer collected a pair of awards for Choice music group and for the song "Youngblood."

Ed Sheeran won the award for song by a male artist for "Perfect." Khalid took home a surfboard as the Choice breakout artist.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the movie category, "Love, Simon," which stars 2018 breakout movie star Nick Robinson as a gay high school student who comes out of the closet, took home the Teen Choice Award for comedy movie. Openly gay actor and singer Troye Sivan presented the award and praised not only the film, but teens like the Parkland High School students for making a difference.

"Their drive and their elegance has been unlike anything we've ever seen before," Sivan said. "Teens truly are giving voices back to those who had been silenced and giving hope to those who had been dismissed."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the TV category, the CW series "Riverdale" was the runaway champ, taking home nine awards including for Choice TV drama.

The evening also included performances from Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Khalid and Evvie McKinney, season one winner of "The Four."

The Teen Choice Awards 2018 was hosted by Nick Cannon and internet personality Lele Pons.