Many remember Candace Cameron as D.J. Tanner in “Full House,” but a lot has changed since then. The actress left Hollywood, only to return again as an adult, all while balancing life as a mother and, now, an author.

In Bure’s new book “Kind Is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously,” she offers guidance for maintaining a positive lifestyle. So while Bure might have a lot figured out these days, “Good Morning America” asked the 42-year-old to take a trip down memory lane to reflect on the different stages of her life that helped her become the confident woman she is today.

Be kinder to your siblings

As the youngest of four in real-life, Bure relished bossing around Jodie Sweetin, the actress who played her younger sister on “Full House,” when they were on set. Looking back at a picture of the two where Sweetin is making a face and pointing to Bure, the actress said, “Jodie is gagging and pointing to me and that’s probably because I treated her like my real-life little sister.”

Bure said she would tell herself to be kinder to her siblings both in real-life and on TV.

Know that you’re in the exact place you should be

Bure recalls feeling unsure of herself when she left acting for motherhood.

“I look like I’m 12-years-old in this picture, holding a baby,” she said laughing at a photo of her and her third child Max.

“I had so many voices in my head telling me ‘you should be doing this’ or ‘you should be doing that,'” she said. But she has realized that’s exactly where she was meant to be.

Take advantage of being the baby

Bure got emotional looking at a photo of all four of the Cameron kids, including her big brother and “Growing Pains” actor Kirk Cameron.

“This is totally how our relationship is today,” Bure says of her siblings. “I’m the spoiled, little baby.”

Be courageous

It took a lot of courage to dance her heart out on “Dancing With The Stars,” she said. Her eyes widened when looking at a photo of her and her partner Mark Ballas.

“That picture as exciting as it is, it still makes my stomach queasy because I wanted to throw up every night on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’” she admitted.

Nerves aside, though, Bure is proud of herself for being bold and taking a risk by doing the show.

“I learned so much from that show but I still need that message every day,” she said.