'Captain Marvel': 5 highlights from the Marvel-ous 1st trailer

Well that was spectacular! Or better yet, Marvel-ous!

The first trailer for "Captain Marvel" just dropped on "GMA" and the two-minute clip is packed with plenty of action, empowerment and, you guessed it, clues about what fans can expect from the blockbuster film.

Here are five top takeaways from the clip.

1 - A fall from grace?

We first meet Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel as she falls from space and onto a Blockbuster Video of all places. Ahh, ain't the 90s grand?

The film is set more than 20 years in the past and we know Marvel is part Kree, an alien race prominent in Marvel comic series.

Jude Law will be playing the leader of the Kree Starforce and acts as a mentor to Captain Marvel.

But how she ended up on Earth remains a mystery.

2 - 'These memories'

Or was it ended up "back" on Earth?

Though she is part alien, like in the books, she has an origin that begins with her upbringing on Earth.

She was a military pilot, one of the best, and gained her powers later on.

In the clip, we see flashbacks of her military career, though she seems to have lost most of her memories of her time on Earth. Maybe whatever or whomever gave her these powers and made her part Kree also wiped her mind.

"I think I had a life here," she said.

3 - A renegade soldier?

Did she leave her Kree squadron for some reason?

In the opening voice-over, we hear Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury say he knows a "renegade soldier when I see one."

"Didn't occur to me one would come from above," he added.

Before they met, he said, Fury -- who is sans eye patch in this film -- was ready to hang it up. She must have inspired him to stay with S.H.I.E.L.D. and fight.

4 - Marvel's powers!

We also get a first look at her extraordinary powers in this clip. Along with the ability to fly and superhuman strength, Marvel can absorb and manipulate energy.

Around the one-minute mark, we see her shoot energy blasts from her hands. It's also been said that she is the most powerful hero the Marvel Cinematic Universe has EVER seen. I wouldn't mess with her if I were you.

5 - An invasion?

"We have no idea what threats are out there," Fury said, during the first shot of the Skrulls, the shape-shifting baddies from Marvel.

We later see Marvel punch an old lady in the face and we really hope that's a Skrull in disguise, otherwise, that's just plain mean.

The ongoing battle between the Skrulls and the Kree is expected to spill over onto Earth.

"We can't do this alone, we need you," Fury told Marvel.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters on March 8.

