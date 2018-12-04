New 'Captain Marvel' trailer features incredible action

"Monday Night Football" likely had lots of new viewers last night, as Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer to its upcoming "Captain Marvel" blockbuster during halftime of the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN.

The trailer was also posted online, for those who weren't willing to wade through all the sports to get to the comic book-based action. In less than 24 hours, it already has more than 7 million views.

The second trailer fleshes out more of the movie's plot. Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays the titular heroine -- who was once Carol Danvers, an Air Force fighter pilot.

An accident infuses her with alien superpowers -- indeed, her Captain Marvel is just about the most powerful character in the Marvel Comics universe -- but the incident wipes away her past life.

"Your life began the day it nearly ended. We found you with no memory," Annette Bening's character says. "We made you one of us."

"Us," is a Kree -- an alien "race of noble warrior heroes," as Danvers explains to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury after she returns to Earth. There, she explains to him about the intergalactic war between the Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls, which leaves Earth stuck in the middle.

Danvers is haunted by flashes of her past life on Earth and a sense of duty to protect the planet.

Larson's Captain Marvel is the first female character to front her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As teased during the post-credits scene of "Avengers: Infinity War," she's could be the only hope humanity has after Thanos finger-snap wipes out half of all living things in the universe.

The movie, which also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Clark Gregg, opens March 8.

