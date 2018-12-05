Rapper Cardi B says she "grew out of love" with husband Offset, and the two are planning on getting a divorce.

The Bronx-born rapper posted a 40-second video on Instagram late Tuesday saying her and the Migos rapper were no more. The two were married for less than a year.

The two just had a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July.

Cardi B titled the Instagram post simply, "There you go.. peace and love."

"He's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out for us for a long time and it's nobody's fault," she said in the video.

"I guess we just grew out of love," she continued. "But we're not together any more. I don't know, it might take some time to get a divorce and I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him as he is my daughter's father."

The duo began dating sometime in early 2017, but went very public with their engagement as Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, proposed to Cardi B on stage at a concert in Philadelphia in October 2017.

Cardi B posted on social media in June 2018 the two had actually already been secretly married in September 2017.

In April 2018, the 26-year-old rapper revealed she was pregnant on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" as she cradled her growing belly in a tight white dress.

She gave birth to Kulture on July 10. She returned to the stage for the first time at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9.

Both Cardi and Offset have dealt with various legal battles over the past year. Cardi B surrendered to police in October over accusations she got into a fight with bartenders at a club in New York.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Police said they're investigating whether one of the bartenders was having an affair with Offset, whose band is known to play at the club.

She was scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, but did not show up. The judge warned she could be arrested if she does not show up at another hearing on Friday, according to New York ABC station WABC.

Offset has a long history of legal issues, including pleading guilty to inciting a riot in prison in December 2015, stemming from an arrest earlier that year for drug possession. He was also arrested for felony gun charges in July 2018.

Offset's lawyer, Drew Findling, told Billboard magazine in August the charges were "utter ridiculousness and an embarrassment."

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was nominated for two Grammys in January 2018 and has won three AMAs and three MTV Video Music Awards. Her first album, "Invasion of Privacy," has sold over 2 million copies and she has six singles which have sold at least 1 million copies in the U.S., including "Bodak Yellow," which went platinum six times and sold more than 13 million copies worldwide.