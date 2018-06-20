When Cardi B spoke to Rolling Stone magazine she was seven months pregnant and in the midst of planning a New York City baby shower.

But the rapper also shared in the lengthy, wide-ranging interview, out today, that she's up on current events and is encouraging her fans to vote in upcoming local elections.

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, also said in the magazine that she's "disgusted" by President Donald Trump, according to writer Vanessa Grigoriadis.

"Every artist has explained how harmful he is," she told Rolling Stone. "He has made divisions in this country – he almost made a crazy civil war between the blacks and the whites. He has proven himself to be a madman so many times, and proven himself to be disrespectful to women, and that still hasn't gotten him impeached."

"[Former President Bill] Clinton got impeached for cheating on his wife, and it's so clear that this n---- has sex with so many porn stars," Cardi B, 25, added, referencing porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges to have had an affair with Trump, "and he's just been shown to be a d---head, and it's like, 'Nope.'"

Deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah previously addressed the allegations by Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, back in March saying that the "president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims."

Clinton was impeached on Dec. 19, 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice in connection to an extramarital affair he had with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Initially Clinton denied the affair, but after being questioned by a grand jury, he admitted on national television that he had an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky. He still remained in office, however.

Cardi also talked about gun control laws, saying that she feels they should be tightened and involve a mental health evaluation. Still, the rapper supports the right to bear arms, she said.

"God forbid, the government tries to take us over, and we can't defend ourselves because we don't have no weapons," the "Be Careful" rapper said. "How do you think American colonizers went to Africa and it was so easy for them to get those people? Because they had guns. No matter what weapon you have, you can't beat a gun."

"They have weapons like nuclear bombs that we don't have," she continued. "So imagine us not having any weapons at all."

Although she may be consumed by current events, Cardi is still in the midst of planning her baby shower. By the time she spoke to the magazine, however, she still hadn't sent out invitations but she did have an idea of what type of celebration she wanted for her first child with fiancé, Offset, of Migos fame.

Cardi famously announced she was expecting back in April during her performance on "Saturday Night Live" where she wore a tight white dress, showing off her baby bump.

"My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00," the Dominican and Trinidadian rapper said in the magazine. "My s--- is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate."

"I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah," she added. "S---, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"