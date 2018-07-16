The year of Cardi B continues as she leads all artists with 10 nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
The new mother, who welcomed daughter Kulture with her rapper husband, Offset, earlier this month, is up for Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Also, her “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars received five nominations, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Her song, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, is up for Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration, and Cardi is also nominated in the Best Latin category for her “Dinero” collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are second with eight nominations for "Apes**t" from their "Everything Is Love" album, including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
Childish Gambino and Drake each received seven nominations, and Bruno Mars is up for six awards.
Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello with five nods apiece and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug with four each.
The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can vote for your favorite artist now through Friday, Aug. 10 via VMA.MTV.com.
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill
JULY 2017 – Khalid
JUNE 2017 – Kyle
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”