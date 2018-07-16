The year of Cardi B continues as she leads all artists with 10 nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The new mother, who welcomed daughter Kulture with her rapper husband, Offset, earlier this month, is up for Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Also, her “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars received five nominations, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Her song, “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage, is up for Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration, and Cardi is also nominated in the Best Latin category for her “Dinero” collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are second with eight nominations for "Apes**t" from their "Everything Is Love" album, including Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Childish Gambino and Drake each received seven nominations, and Bruno Mars is up for six awards.

Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello with five nods apiece and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug with four each.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can vote for your favorite artist now through Friday, Aug. 10 via VMA.MTV.com.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone



SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar”



BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert



BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”



PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus



BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”



BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”



BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”



BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”



BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

