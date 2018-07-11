Baby Bardi is here!

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, who's one-third of the rap group Migos, welcomed their first child together. And the two gave their daughter, born Tuesday, a unique name.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus," Cardi B, 25, wrote Wednesday in an announcement on Instagram.

Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Cephus, publicly announced their engagement in October 2017 before the "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed her pregnancy during a performance on "Saturday Night Live" in April.

The rapper recently confirmed rumors that she was already married just last month.

Cardi and Offset, 26, also feted their baby girl late last month in an Atlanta-area baby shower, thrown by party planner Karleen Roy.

Roy told Good Morning America all about the inspiration behind the shower, which had the theme: "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale."

"We really wanted to speak to who Cardi was [and] her upbringing to bring something special and unique to her," she said.

This is the first child for Cardi B and Offset. The Migos' rapper also has three children from previous relationships.