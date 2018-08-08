Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher expecting baby No. 2

What a difference a week can make!

After Carrie Underwood, 35, said last week that she "may" have missed her chance to have a big family because of her age, the singer announced Wednesday morning that she is in fact pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

After announcing news of her new album on Instagram, she said in a video, "You may be asking, 'Why is your tour starting in May [2019]?'"

The camera zoomed out to show her sitting under a sign that read "Baby."

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," she said. "This has just been a dream come true."

The power couple are already parents to son Isaiah, 3.

This great news comes after Underwood inadvertently ignited a fertility debate online. She told Redbook magazine, "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family."

While Underwood was speaking strictly about her own family, some took to social media to let her know they believe that 35 certainly isn't too old to have a large family.

Others on social media came to her aid, saying only Underwood knows her personal situation and scolding critics for assuming she doesn't have a valid reason for saying what she said.

One Twitter user wrote to Underwood to offer what appeared to be a reassurance. "@carrieunderwood You need to know your window for having children is not closed. The only thing stopping you is your decision to or not to. You can still have healthy children. 35 is not old, 35 is not too late, 35 is fine."

Well, looks like that user was right! Congrats Carrie!