Carrie Underwood reveals she's having a boy at CMA Awards

It's a boy!

While hosting the CMAs on Wednesday night, country superstar Carrie Underwood revealed that she's expecting a baby boy. It was a big night for Underwood, who took home Female Vocalist of the Year, her fifth win in that category.

After being pestered over and over by co-host Brad Paisley to reveal the baby's gender, Underwood shouted out, "It's a Willie!" during the ceremony.

It isn't the first time such a reveal has happened at the CMAs. But this time, Underwood was the one to share her own big news. Paisley joked about accidentally revealing the gender of her first son by accident a few years back.

"Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?" he laughed.

Well, this time the reveal seemed planned and Underwood looked overjoyed to be welcoming another boy.

The bundle of joy will join 3-year-old son, Isaiah, and proud papa, Mike Fisher, in the family. The singer revealed she was expecting again back in August on social media while promoting her upcoming tour next year.