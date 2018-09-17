Carrie Underwood suffered 3 miscarriages in 2 years

Carrie Underwood is currently expecting her second child with her husband Mike Fisher, but on Sunday, she opened up about some of the heartbreak she's experienced trying to have another baby.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oklahoma native revealed she's suffered three miscarriages over the past two years.

"I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music and I have a baby,” she said. “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn't work out."

"In the beginning," she continued, "it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'"

But the struggle didn't end there.

"We got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out," Underwood went on. "Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'”

According to the Mayo Clinic, about 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, though the number is likely higher, as many happen so early in the pregnancy that the woman does not yet realize that she's pregnant. The cause of miscarriage in most cases is the embryo failing to develop normally.

Last month, Underwood, who has a three-year-old son, sparked an online debate about fertility when she told Redbook magazine that because of her age -- 35 -- she and her husband "may have missed our chance to have a big family." Days later, she revealed she was pregnant with baby number two.

In her interview with CBS, the singer explained that throughout all three failed pregnancies, she was "always afraid to be angry."

"We are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life," she said. "Really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No."

However, after experiencing what she thought was yet another miscarriage, she got "mad," and began to reckon with God.

"I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'" she said. "For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we're supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday. And the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!"

Underwood's new album, "Cry Pretty," was released on Friday.