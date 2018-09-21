Carrie Underwood's 3-year-old steals the show at Walk of Fame ceremony

Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell both turned out to praise Carrie Underwood on Thursday at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But it was the singer's 3-year-old son, Isaiah, dressed in black vest, bow tie and jeans, who stole the show.

"We were having the worst 'American Idol' season...ever," Cowell explained, recalling the first time he heard Underwood sing. "The whole show was in what I call gray and white ... and then [she] walks in and sings 'I Can't Make You Love Me' and the show turned into full color."

Her dear friend and co-host collaborator, Paisley, compared her to another country music icon.

He shared a story about a conversation he had once with a cab driver in London. The driver would not stop talking about Dolly Parton.

"Well, Carrie...is really, in many ways, this generation's Dolly -- the person the world looks at as Miss Country Music," he added.

Underwood's's star is near the Capitol building in Los Angeles.

Underwood was emotional as she addressed her fans and family.

"How does a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma, end up with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?" she said. "I will tell you how: belief."

She then tearfully thanked her parents and her husband, Mike Fisher, before turning her attention to her son.

"Isaiah Michael, I love you so much! You're the best thing we ever did ... I'm proud of you and I believe in you too," she told the dashing little boy.

That's certainly a little "star" in the making!