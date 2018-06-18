"Catastrophe" star Rob Delaney remembered his late son on Father's Day just months after the 2-year-old died from cancer.

"This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died," Delaney, 41, wrote Sunday on Twitter. "Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child."

This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child.?? pic.twitter.com/nUmO3Qeybd — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 17, 2018

The sentimental message was paired with a photo of the toddler, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. Henry's cancer had returned despite surgery and other treatments and he died earlier this year, according to a Facebook post by Delaney.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course. Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following 15 months living in hospitals," Delaney wrote in February.

He added, "Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much."