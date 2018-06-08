Celebrities mourn the death of 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain

The world woke up Friday morning to the news that famed chef and longtime television personality Anthony Bourdain had died. He was 61.
CNN confirmed his death in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Fans of Bourdain's, including CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Rose McGowan and Gordon Ramsay immediately took to Twitter to mourn his death.
My heart breaks for Tony Bourdain. May he rest in peace now. He was a friend, a collaborator, and family. A huge personality, a giant talent, a unique voice, and deeply, deeply human. My heart goes out to his daughter and family, and his longtime partners and friends at ZPZ.— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 8, 2018
Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61. We have live coverage on CNN now.— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 8, 2018
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018
My deepest condolences to his families and loved ones. He sometimes spoke of his battle with depression. I am saddened to hear it took him from us while he still had so much left to share. https://t.co/MDMXlDZdNX— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 8, 2018
No words. https://t.co/RPdWgGRAGJ— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) June 8, 2018
Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018
Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves.— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018
In 2008 I worked at Townsend Lobster in Provincetown. Anthony Bourdain came in with like 20 family members. Kids running everywhere. He sassed me about not knowing the menu prices, tried guessing the lobster weight, twinkled his blue eyes, and bought lunch for everyone.— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) June 8, 2018
Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018
Chefs and culinary community mourns Bourdain
Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018
A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018
Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend.
Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain’s passing. I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it’s sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about who the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life. Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away. Lastly I’ll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock. Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time, he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have “some umph to it.” He wanted power and attitude. I’d agree with him, and then I’d play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an “argument” over Herb Alpert’s “Route 101”: I made the case that the song’s good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn’t be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I’m finishing that playlist, and when I do, I’ll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his.
Just so crazy. We lost an icon and incredible story teller.......just so sad..... https://t.co/U8pivXIs4O— Ming Tsai (@mingtsai) June 8, 2018
RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words— michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018
Shattered... https://t.co/dYcnGw7XCp— Tyler Florence (@TylerFlorence) June 8, 2018
I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GIAijn3jIL— Carla Hall (@carlahall) June 8, 2018
There are people that give the outward appearance of happiness and everything is fine, only to find out it's a facade. Not over here, I'm happy, but also know when the sun sets, there's still light. It ALWAYS gets better. Talk to friends, professionals, just talk.— SunnyAnderson (@SunnyAnderson) June 8, 2018
You shaped the way we see food, how I travel, blessed to have worked with you and known you and sorry you had to eat my miso butterscotch scallops R.I.P homie https://t.co/tCs8if88xa— Dale Talde (@DaleTalde) June 8, 2018
Gutted to hear we’ve lost @Bourdain. If you are ever feeling alone, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-8255.— Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) June 8, 2018
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.