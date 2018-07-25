Celebrities rally around Demi Lovato after suspected overdose

After reports surfaced that Demi Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles area hospital Tuesday after a suspected overdose, many of her celebrity friends took to social media to send support.

Fellow singers including Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Brad Paisley and Adam Lambert all shared well wishes, along with talk-show hosts, Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News that a 25-year-old was transported from a Los Angeles home listed as the residence for Lovato to an area hospital.

Reps for Lovato told ABC News in a statement, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The news of her suspected overdose comes nearly a month after Lovato released a song titled, "Sober," in which she crooned that she's "not sober anymore." The singer shared the song via Twitter, writing, "My truth."

Previously, Lovato has been outspoken about her battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

With reports surfacing of her hospitalization, here's who is rallying around the "Sober" singer.

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. ?? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Demi ... I’m over here rooting for you from the Red Table with all sorts of love, hope and prayers Beautiful?? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you ?????? — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

Praying for you Demi @ddlovato ?? — aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) July 24, 2018

Love u @ddlovato ??thinking of you + your family + fans + friends ??praying for you and thinking of you ?? — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes???? but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs?????? https://t.co/1BMTn8k88i — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 24, 2018

Sending lots of good thoughts and love to @ddlovato — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018