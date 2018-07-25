Celebrities rally around Demi Lovato after suspected overdose

Jul 25, 2018, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Demi Lovato arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.PlaySteve Granitz/WireImage via Getty images
After reports surfaced that Demi Lovato was transported to a Los Angeles area hospital Tuesday after a suspected overdose, many of her celebrity friends took to social media to send support.

Fellow singers including Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Meghan Trainor, Brad Paisley and Adam Lambert all shared well wishes, along with talk-show hosts, Wendy Williams and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News that a 25-year-old was transported from a Los Angeles home listed as the residence for Lovato to an area hospital.

Reps for Lovato told ABC News in a statement, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

The news of her suspected overdose comes nearly a month after Lovato released a song titled, "Sober," in which she crooned that she's "not sober anymore." The singer shared the song via Twitter, writing, "My truth."

PHOTO: Demi Lovato celebrates the Bee Gees remarkable music catalog on, Stayin Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, on April, 16, 2017.Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
Demi Lovato celebrates the Bee Gees' remarkable music catalog on, "Stayin' Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees," on April, 16, 2017.

Previously, Lovato has been outspoken about her battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

With reports surfacing of her hospitalization, here's who is rallying around the "Sober" singer.

