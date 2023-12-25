How celebrities are spending Christmas 2023

From photos with Santa to matching Christmas pajamas, here's a look at how your favorite celebrities are spending the holiday.

"Dancing with the Stars" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson took their son, Rome, to Park City, Utah, for his first Christmas -- but the 11-month-old didn't look too happy for his first meeting with Santa.

"Maybe next year," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Oprah and her loved ones are decked out in purple this Christmas to celebrate the new version of "The Color Purple." Oprah starred in the 1985 version and she's a producer for the 2023 movie.

"My gift to everyone this year is @thecolorpurple, now playing in all theaters," she wrote on Instagram. "May you laugh, cry, expand your heart."

Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Christmas Day to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer donned a Santa hat with an "87" -- Kelce's number -- on top.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their four kids to New York for the holiday.

"New York Christmas was the best idea," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Singer Jessie James Decker and her three children wore matching pajamas to mark their "last Christmas as a family of 5" before her and Eric Decker's fourth child -- a boy -- arrives.

The "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey, is celebrating the holiday with a wintry sleigh ride.

Earlier this month she took her twins to the White House to view the Christmas decorations and meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lance Bass took some silly inspiration from the "Barbie" movie to convince his husband, Michael, that they "absolutely need 35 Christmas trees and new decor every year."