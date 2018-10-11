On National Coming Out Day, many celebrities, activists and artists have taken to social media — some to share their own brave stories of speaking their truth and others to support those who've come out and to let them know they are loved no matter what.

Whatever walk of life you come from, expect your social media feed to be filled with at least a few rainbows, powerful messages and human beings showing the best of what they can be by supporting and loving each other.

You might also see a whole lot of Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out."

Just sayin'!

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda may have said it best, when he tweeted, "At your pace, on your terms. Your happiness and safety are paramount. Sending endless love your way. #NationalComingOutDay #LoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLove."

I don't know how to phrase it more succinctly than I phrased it last year.

So, a reprise:

At your pace, on your terms.

Your happiness and safety are paramount.

Sending endless love your way.#NationalComingOutDay #LoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLove https://t.co/hkWxQtbyRA — who lives, who dies, who kills, you’re gory????? (@Lin_Manuel) October 11, 2018

"Queer Eye's" Kamaro Brown shared a sweet video about his road to self-love and acceptance.

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! We’re OBSESSED with how @KaramoBrown thinks of “letting people in” to his life and living authentically. ????? (via @nowthisnews)pic.twitter.com/sb514UDtGa — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 11, 2018

"GMA Day's" very own Sara Haines wrote, "Today, and every day, I come out as an ally!!! Leading an authentic life is hard enough...what a huge step in that direction. I support you!! #comingoutday."

Today, and everyday, I come out as an ally!!! Leading an authentic life is hard enough...what a huge step in that direction. I support you!! #comingoutday — Sara Haines (@sarahaines) October 11, 2018

Here's what others had to say:

????Happy #NationalComingOutDay to all my Ls, Gs, Bs, Ts and Qs. ???? — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 11, 2018

Happy #NationalComingOutDay . Sharing our stories and using our voices is one of the most powerful tools that we have. If you cannot yet come out for whatever reason, we will support, protect, and elevate you with ours. Stay safe out there ?? — ???????Nicole Maines??????? (@NicoleAMaines) October 11, 2018

Whether you love boy cushions, girl cushions or maybe just people - love is love ???? #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/cRkGvxKaXV — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) October 11, 2018

Happy #NationalComingOutDay everyone! Let all of your brilliant, beautiful differences shine! — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 11, 2018

I love you.

Whether you’re in or out,

sorta in or imperfect out

??

You are loved if it’s not time yet,

You are loved if you’ve been in peoples’ faces since forever Today we celebrate the truth and you’re still true whether mom knows yet or not

??????????#NationalComingOutDay — jeffrey marsh (@thejeffreymarsh) October 11, 2018

Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Life is better when you can be your true authentic self. ???? pic.twitter.com/fPs1lyjLG5 — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) October 11, 2018

Big love, support, and respect to anyone taking that big brave step today, or any other day. Remember, do it only when YOU are ready and when you know it’s safe to do so.#NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/w3x8XGkcE9 — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) October 11, 2018

#ComingOutDay is an opportunity to recall the courage it takes to come out. It is also a reminder that many still struggle or are not ready to come out. Let’s celebrate all the ways people can be themselves and help make spaces more inclusive for everyone #FreeToBeMe pic.twitter.com/XiOhSA6Uzu — Free to be me (@freetobeme_ca) October 11, 2018

To celebrate #NationalComingOutDay here’s some comparisons. Trans (& queer) people often have to come out over & over again, to different people & situations. The first time I shared I was #trans, I was so scared I wouldn’t be taken seriously. Best leap I ever took. pic.twitter.com/SFd4O58KHy — Fox Fisher (@theFoxFisher) October 11, 2018

#NationalComingOutDay is not about pressuring people to come out. It's about sharing our stories and showing people they're not alone. You deserve respect, happiness, success, and support for being exactly who you are. ???????????? — Raymond Braun ?????? (@raymondbraun) October 11, 2018

You don’t have to ‘come out’, but if you do, just be you. You are already the perfect version of yourself ??#NationalComingOutDay — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) October 11, 2018