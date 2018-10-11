National Coming Out Day: Celebs, activists and artists voice support for loved ones on social media

Oct 11, 2018, 12:51 PM ET
On National Coming Out Day, many celebrities, activists and artists have taken to social media — some to share their own brave stories of speaking their truth and others to support those who've come out and to let them know they are loved no matter what.

Whatever walk of life you come from, expect your social media feed to be filled with at least a few rainbows, powerful messages and human beings showing the best of what they can be by supporting and loving each other.

You might also see a whole lot of Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out."

Just sayin'!

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda may have said it best, when he tweeted, "At your pace, on your terms. Your happiness and safety are paramount. Sending endless love your way. #NationalComingOutDay #LoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLoveisLove."

"Queer Eye's" Kamaro Brown shared a sweet video about his road to self-love and acceptance.

"GMA Day's" very own Sara Haines wrote, "Today, and every day, I come out as an ally!!! Leading an authentic life is hard enough...what a huge step in that direction. I support you!! #comingoutday."

Here's what others had to say:

