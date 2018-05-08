2 Chainz proposes on the Met Gala red carpet

May 7, 2018, 9:31 PM ET
PHOTO: Rapper 2 Chainz proposes to his girlfriend on the red carpet at Met Gala celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, May 7, 2018.Nina Westervelt/REX via Shutterstock
Rapper 2 Chainz proposes to his girlfriend on the red carpet at Met Gala celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, May 7, 2018.

Rapper 2 Chainz made the Met Gala extra-special for his partner, Kesha Ward.

As he and Ward walked the red carpet, the performer, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, spontaneously dropped to one knee and proposed to his love, who happily accepted.

"I'm so excited. I'm so blessed," she told reporters afterward, showing off her ring.

PHOTO: Rapper 2 Chainz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York.Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rapper 2 Chainz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York.

A representative for 2 Chainz told ABC News that contrary to reports, the rapper and Ward are not married and were not engaged prior to Monday evening. However, because he shares three children with her, 2 Chainz often refers to Ward as his "wife." Similarly, Ward's Instagram bio reads, in part, "Wife of a Genius."

