2 Chainz proposes on the Met Gala red carpet

Rapper 2 Chainz made the Met Gala extra-special for his partner, Kesha Ward.

As he and Ward walked the red carpet, the performer, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, spontaneously dropped to one knee and proposed to his love, who happily accepted.

"I'm so excited. I'm so blessed," she told reporters afterward, showing off her ring.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

A representative for 2 Chainz told ABC News that contrary to reports, the rapper and Ward are not married and were not engaged prior to Monday evening. However, because he shares three children with her, 2 Chainz often refers to Ward as his "wife." Similarly, Ward's Instagram bio reads, in part, "Wife of a Genius."