'Gen V' actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Perdomo died following a motorcycle accident, his family said in a statement.

Chance Perdomo, star of "Gen V," has died after a motorcycle accident, his family and representatives announced. The actor was 27 years old.

No other individuals were involved in the accident, according to the statement, released Saturday.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," his family and representatives said, adding: "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Chance Perdomo attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" UK Premiere in London, June 22, 2023. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images/FILE

Perdomo is best known for his starring role as Andre Anderson in "Gen V," the Prime Video spinoff of "The Boys," a superhero comedy.

"We can't quite wrap our head around this," the producers of "Gen V" shared in a statement posted on the Amazon Studios, Prime Video, Sony Pictures TV and the show's Instagram pages.

"For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense," they said. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

In 2019, Perdomo was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for his role in "Killed By My Debt," a BBC Studios production.

Perdomo's other television roles included “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and more.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also issued a statement remembering Perdomo.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," it read. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

Actors and colleagues paid tribute to the late actor on social media, remembering his talent and character.

"This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend -- gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV," Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, shared his thoughts in an Instagram post.

"Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early," he wrote. "He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance's entire family and his big family of friends."