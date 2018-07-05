Chance the Rapper engaged to girlfriend Kirsten Corley

Chance the Rapper popped the question and asked his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, to marry him this Fourth of July.

In a tweet Wednesday, the rapper announced that "she said yes."

She said yes ?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

A video posted on social media shows the "No Problem" singer getting down on one knee in a backyard and asking Corley, “Will you make me a man and be my wife?”

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter who ran up to her parents during the happy moment.

Corley and Chance, 25, started dating in 2013 but separated in 2016 when Corley attempted to get full custody of their daughter and requested child support. The split didn't last long, with the couple reconciling last year.

Last month, Chance, whose birth name is Chancelor Bennett, wrote a touching message to his now-fiancé on Instagram in honor of her birthday.

"From the beginning beginning to the end end," he wrote. "You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe."