It's that time of year again with your favorite celebs getting all dressed up for Halloween!

Though the real holiday is on Wednesday, the likes of George Clooney, Harry Styles and others dressed up over the weekend for various parties and events.

Here's a look at some of the top costumes.

"Riverdale" stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart dressed up as their favorite "Napoleon Dynamite" characters. No word if they carried Tater Tots in their pockets.

George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber donned flight outfits for their Casamigos party.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

John Legend couldn't have been a more amazing dad taking his little princess Luna out for the occasion.

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend went dressed up as "Taco Belle," a funny take on the fairy tale classic.

Kendall Jenner was channeling her inner "Austin Powers" for the holiday.

Harry Styles needed no introduction, as he was the legendary Elton John.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Ryan Seacrest went as fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

Actress Gabrielle Union went as another celebrity, Gwen Stefani.

And last but certainly not least, Joe Jonas dressed up as his fiancee Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character. Epic!