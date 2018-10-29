Check out George Clooney, Joe Jonas and Kendall Jenner's epic Halloween costumes

Oct 29, 2018, 11:12 AM ET
PHOTO: Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney attend Casamigos & CATCH Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas, Oct. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. PlayGabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas
It's that time of year again with your favorite celebs getting all dressed up for Halloween!

Though the real holiday is on Wednesday, the likes of George Clooney, Harry Styles and others dressed up over the weekend for various parties and events.

Here's a look at some of the top costumes.

(MORE: Last-minute Halloween costumes for you and your BFF)

"Riverdale" stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart dressed up as their favorite "Napoleon Dynamite" characters. No word if they carried Tater Tots in their pockets.

George Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber donned flight outfits for their Casamigos party.

PHOTO: Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney attend Casamigos & CATCH Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas, Oct. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and George Clooney attend Casamigos & CATCH Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas, Oct. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(MORE: Halloween how-to: This DIY unicorn pumpkin will bring magic to your Halloween)

John Legend couldn't have been a more amazing dad taking his little princess Luna out for the occasion.

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend went dressed up as "Taco Belle," a funny take on the fairy tale classic.

Kendall Jenner was channeling her inner "Austin Powers" for the holiday.

View this post on Instagram

should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Harry Styles needed no introduction, as he was the legendary Elton John.

PHOTO: Harry Styles attends the Casamigos Halloween Party, Oct. 26, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Harry Styles attends the Casamigos Halloween Party, Oct. 26, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ryan Seacrest went as fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

PHOTO: Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are seen on Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are seen on Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Actress Gabrielle Union went as another celebrity, Gwen Stefani.

View this post on Instagram

@gabunion obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

And last but certainly not least, Joe Jonas dressed up as his fiancee Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character. Epic!

View this post on Instagram

another Saturday Nite ??

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

