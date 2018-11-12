Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, more mourn the passing of Stan Lee

Legendary comics creator and master of the Marvel cameo, Stan Lee passed away on Monday, his family attorney confirmed to ABC News.

His death at the age of 95 sent shock waves through the publishing and movie world, with Lee creating so many of the famed characters that you see today on the big screen in films like "Avengers" and "Black Panther."

Disney, who acquired Marvel almost a decade ago, released a statement from CEO Bob Iger that read, "Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

Captain America himself, Chris Evans wrote, "There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

Robert Downey Jr., the man who helped get Marvel movies on the map, added, "I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan."

Tom Holland wrote, "How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy."

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine for years, wrote, "We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine."

Ryan Reynolds added, "Thanks for everything."

Funnyman Seth Rogen added, "Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special."

Here's what others had to say about the legend.

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

A tip of the cowl and cape to the original real life super hero... Stan Lee.

Well done, good sir. Well done. RIP

Team Ace pic.twitter.com/WDnV5oKMyg — Ace Frehley (@ace_frehley) November 12, 2018

With Stan Lee, at The Hollywood Bowl in 2012. Rest In Peace Stan! Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/q4it26yIRZ — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) November 12, 2018

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

Heartbroken.@TheRealStanLee represents the best of us. How grateful I am for his existence and influence. He lived to see his creations shape the world, and his legacy will inspire generations to come. But I’ll miss him. EXCELCIOR!!https://t.co/5MMhLiZZ4C — Seth Green (@SethGreen) November 12, 2018

He inspired millions with his myriad, “Marvelous” characters, from Spiderman to Black Panther, Thor to the X-Men. Legendary creator Stan Lee is dead at 95. But his stories will live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come. Rest with the stars, great sir. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 12, 2018