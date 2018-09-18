Chrissy Teigen fires back at 'respectful' online body shamer

Don't mess with the bull, you'll get the horns.

Well, in this case, don't come at Chrissy Teigen with weak nonsense, you'll get the wittiest woman online coming right back at ya!

Teigen has been vocal in the past at how life has changed for her following her second baby and how she is not pressuring herself to get back to model weight. In fact, she said she's giving herself the appropriate time to recover and be the healthiest mom she can be.

But after Teigen walked the carpet last night at the Emmy Awards, a Twitter user posted this: "I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

Her response needs no further explanation.

"I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful," she replied.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

This follows what Teigen recently said in an interview with Women's Health, where the businesswoman and model explained that having her son, Miles, earlier this year has been vastly different than when she welcomed daughter, Luna, a few years back.

"What’s more important than being proud of yourself and doing the best you can for your body?" she said on how she is taking more time to be mentally and physically healthy now, not rushing back into the gym.

She later added, "Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit."

Her clap back late Monday night has racked up more than 84,000 likes and had other women and moms speaking up in the comments.

If I look that good 4 months after giving birth . . . I actually don't know how to finish that sentence. I pray to GOD I look that good 4 months after giving birth. — Shannon Scully (@ShannonMScully) September 18, 2018

"I pray to GOD I look that good 4 months after giving birth," one woman wrote, while another added, "I NEVER ask [if a woman is pregnant] unless I’ve seen the pregnancy test, heard cardiac activity, or seen the ultrasound."

Some of Teigen's fans are just as sarcastic, one writing, "Does Twitter have a way to mute all men?" The response to that was, "No, no we don't want to mute all men, just the ones who weren't breastfed."