Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the new proud parents of a baby boy, the couple announced on Twitter overnight.

"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" the supermodel and businesswoman wrote, along with a couple of bottle emojis.

This is the second child for the power duo. They welcomed a baby girl, Luna, two years ago.

People magazine also confirmed the news via the couple's rep.

Teigen, 32, gushed to "GMA" earlier this year that her baby boy will have the best role model and mentor in 39-year-old Legend.

"[John] really is such a champion for women, he surrounds himself with really, really wonderful, strong women ... he's always been really incredible at that," she said. "And I think that this baby boy is going to see exactly how to treat a woman just in the way John treats me every single day. We're equals, we're partners, we fight for each other."

The duo announced they were expecting their second child late last year on Instagram, posting a cute video of Luna touching her mother's belly.

Teigen can be heard asking, "What's in here?"

Luna responds, "Baby." They announced it would be a boy a few months later.

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013.