Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vacation pics are #familygoals

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently on vacation with their two beautiful children Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, somewhere tropical.

The duo have been posting pictures that are making fans swoon and scream #familygoals.

First, Legend -- an EGOT winner -- posted a picture of his daddy's girl decked out and ready for the sun in a shabby-chic hat.

Teigen then one-upped her husband with a close up of son Miles dressed to the nines in tropical gear.

"My twin boys," she added next to a picture of John and Miles.

One fan commented, "what a beauty" at this next pic of Luna soaking up some of the sunshine.

And last but not least, "my girl," Teigen wrote about this pic of her taking a walk with her first-born.

The pics have garnered over a million likes in just a few hours and people dreaming of their next family vacation.