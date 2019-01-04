Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vacation pics are #familygoals

Jan 4, 2019, 10:22 AM ET
PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna attend "Disney On Ice Presents Dare to Dream Celebrity Skating Party," Dec. 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif.PlayAri Perilstein/Getty Images, FILE
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently on vacation with their two beautiful children Luna, 2, and Miles, 8 months, somewhere tropical.

The duo have been posting pictures that are making fans swoon and scream #familygoals.

First, Legend -- an EGOT winner -- posted a picture of his daddy's girl decked out and ready for the sun in a shabby-chic hat.

Teigen then one-upped her husband with a close up of son Miles dressed to the nines in tropical gear.

??!

"My twin boys," she added next to a picture of John and Miles.

my twin boys

One fan commented, "what a beauty" at this next pic of Luna soaking up some of the sunshine.

And last but not least, "my girl," Teigen wrote about this pic of her taking a walk with her first-born.

my girl

The pics have garnered over a million likes in just a few hours and people dreaming of their next family vacation.

