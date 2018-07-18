Coaches killed in school shooting honored at ESPYs

Jul 18, 2018, 10:32 PM ET
PHOTO: The 2018 ESPY awards honored the 3 coaches who were killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, with the Best Coach award, July 17, 2018.ABC
The 2018 ESPY awards honored the 3 coaches who were killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, with the 'Best Coach' award, July 17, 2018.

The three coaches killed during the Valentines Day shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were honored Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

Interested in ESPYs?

Add ESPYs as an interest to stay up to date on the latest ESPYs news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
ESPYs
Add Interest

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon were posthumously given the Best Coach Award.

Connie Britton narrated the video that accompanied the honor, and plainly said, "Heroes walked these halls," as the camera showed the campus at Stoneman Douglas.

Former high school athletes and students talked about how these coaches "changed lives" and later died trying to save them.

"He was like a father figure to us," one student said about Feis.

"Dear coach Beigel, I thought I had all the time in the world to express my gratitude ... rest easy coach," another said.

Student after student talked about the mentors, heroes and friends they had in these three amazing men.

PHOTO: The 2018 ESPY awards honored the 3 coaches who were killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, with the Best Coach award, July 17, 2018.ABC
The 2018 ESPY awards honored the 3 coaches who were killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, with the 'Best Coach' award, July 17, 2018.

The families of the three men then took the podium to accept the award.

"The issue of gun violence isn't a political issue, it's a human issue," a friend of the families said, receiving support from those in the audience.

Feis coached football, while Beigel worked with the cross country team and Hixon served as athletic director.

PHOTO:Scott Beigel is seen in this undated photo posted to Facebook.Facebook
PHOTO:Scott Beigel is seen in this undated photo posted to Facebook.

PHOTO: This undated photo shows Chris Hixon, the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
This undated photo shows Chris Hixon, the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

PHOTO: Aaron Feis a football coach at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.Facebook via AP
Aaron Feis a football coach at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen here in this undated file photo.

ESPN made the announcement last month, tweeting out that the coaches were chosen to be honored after they "sacrificed their lives to save students in the Feb. 14 mass shooting."

In all, 17 students, teachers and coaches lost their lives when former student Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire at the high school before he was apprehended by authorities.

Comments