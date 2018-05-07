Doctor-turned-comedian Ken Jeong stops his standup show to provide medical attention to an audience member

May 7, 2018, 1:48 PM ET
PHOTO: Ken Jeong attends the East West Players "The Company We Keep" 52nd Anniversary Visionary Awards Fundraiser Dinner and Silent Auction held at Hilton Universal City, April 30, 2018, in Universal City, Calif.PlayMichael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images
It was no laughing matter over the weekend when comedian Ken Jeong, who played "Dr. Ken" on ABC's short-lived sitcom and is a doctor in real life, jumped off stage during his standup comedy set to aid an audience member having a medical emergency.

According to multiple reports, the 48-year-old actor's medical training came in handy when he assisted a woman who was having a seizure while he was performing at a club in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday.

The actor's rep confirmed to ABC News that Jeong and another audience member, who was an emergency medical technician, stayed with the woman until she recovered and paramedics arrived, as first reported by TMZ.

PHOTO: Comedian Dr. Ken Jeong performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club, Feb. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images
Comedian Dr. Ken Jeong performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club, Feb. 6, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Heather Holmberg, who was also in the audience, tweeted that Jeong at first thought folks in the crowd were heckling him until they made it clear there was an emergency.

"A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too," she wrote.

After the paramedics took the woman to the hospital, Jeong finished up his set. But not before he reportedly received a round of applause from the crowd.

"Then on with the show!" Holmberg wrote. "Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny!"

PHOTO: Ken Jeong in the ABC show Dr. Ken.Ron Tom/ABC
Ken Jeong in the ABC show "Dr. Ken".

Jeong, who completed his residency in internal-medicine at the Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans, is still licensed to practice medicine in California. He broke into acting playing Katherine Heigl's doctor in 2013's "Knocked Up" and went on to star in the three "Hangover" films, the NBC sitcom "Community" and ABC's "Dr. Ken."

