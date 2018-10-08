We had Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz interview each other for "Good Morning America" to talk about their new film "The Oath," but the comedians took a few unusual, and at times personal, turns in their questioning of each other.

"Your character in the film loves to cook. Can you cook in real life?" Haddish asked Barinholtz.

Barrinholtz said yes, adding, "Have I cooked for you before?"

"Yeah, and so like I said, can you cook in real life?" Haddish quipped. "How are you so fit if you're cooking like this?"

Barinholtz joked that he wears a "girdle."

"And it's got about another ten minutes before this button knocks out that lens," he added.

Barinholtz, who says he is "hoping to be a correspondent on 'Good Morning America,'" then took a few turns questioning Haddish, starting with: "What is your dream vacation? Where does Tiffany Haddish like to go to unwind?"

"My dream vacation would be to go to an island ... that has beautiful men on it," she said. "That's the dream vacation. I don't think that place exists, but if it do, I'm going to go there."

