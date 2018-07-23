Comic-Con debuts trailers for 'Fantastic Beasts,' 'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' and more!

San Diego Comic-Con is a wrap, but it still left fans with some brand new trailers to some of the most eagerly awaited movies.

Jason Momoa flexed some muscle in the first "Aquaman" clip, while Zachary Levy got to be a kid again in "Shazam!"

Here's a look at what the weekend had to offer!

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

The sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," features returning cast members Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Carmen Ejogo and Johnny Depp, along with newcomers Jude Law, Callum Turner and Zoe Kravitz. The clip finds Law, playing a young Professor Albus Dumbledore, recruiting Redmayne's Newt Scamander to try and take down Depp's villainous Gellert Grindelwald. the film opens nationwide Nov. 22.

'Aquaman'

"Justice League's" Jason Momoa reprises his role as the title character in this stand-alone film that introduces us to the hero's backstory as the son of lighthouse keeper Tom Curry, who rescues and falls in love with the Atlantean Queen, Atlanna -- played by Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman, respectively. Momoa'a Arthur Curry/Aquaman is left to reluctantly deal with his royal legacy. The clip also features his future queen, Mera, again played by Amber Heard, and Orm, played by Patrick Wilson, whom he battles to take his place as the rightful ruler of Atlantis. "Aquaman" dives into theaters Dec. 21.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Company

'Shazam!'

Zachary Levy stars as the titular character, a bullied foster kid named Billy Batson who turns into an adult superhero when he utters the name of a wizard called Shazam. The film takes a comedic detour from DC's traditionally dark films, with the trailer showing Levy's kid-in-a-superhero's-body as he tries to figure out exactly what his superpowers are. "Shazam!" opens on April 19, 2019.

'Glass'

The third and supposed final installment in M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable" series, which includes "Unbreakable" and "Split," features Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their roles, as well as James McAvoy, who returns as his "Split" character. They all end up in the care of Dr. Ellie Staple -- a psychologist who specializes in treating patients with delusions of being superheroes and villains -- played by Sarah Paulson, to whom we're introduced in the trailer. "Glass" will be released in theaters Jan. 18, 2019.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown opens the clip for the latest chapter in Warner Brothers' "Monsterverse," following "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island." This time, Godzilla takes on classic Japanese monsters Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah in a battle for supremacy, with the future of mankind hanging in the balance. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," also starring Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford and Sally Hawkins, hits theaters May 31, 2019.