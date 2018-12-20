Actress and owner of lifestyle brand, Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow is very open about her commitment to maintaining a healthy, blended family.

The 46-year-old recently shared a photo of her family's Christmas stockings while promoting the Goop gift guide.

Fans of the star were quick to point out that a stocking for her ex-husband, singer Chris Martin, was also prominently displayed alongside those of her children and her husband, producer Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow 'consciously uncoupled' from the Coldplay front-man in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

She shares two children with him, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses, and the exes appear to still get along quite well.

During a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Paltrow said that she and Martin split parenting duties most of the time. She covers the morning drop-offs at school and Martin is on afternoon pickups, if he's not traveling.

He also often sleeps at her house when Paltrow travels, as he has a room in the Brentwood home, she revealed.

Paltrow said that their relationship is "definitely imperfect,” but the two “are really good friends,” during a conference in New York in August 2018.

“I feel lucky that we've both, along the way, been able to put down our own stuff while we're together with the family — and that we make it a priority to be together so that the transition for the the children wasn't as brutal as it could be."

Paltrow regularly features both Falchuk, her children and Martin on her popular Instagram account.

She also appears to be embracing the Christmas season!