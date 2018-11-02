Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines Friday when she posted videos on her website Goop about experiencing the beginning stages of menopause.

The idea behind the videos was to "rebrand" this very natural life change and give other women just like her an "aspirational" person to look up to, the 46-year-old Oscar winner explained.

Paltrow, a mother of two, also reflected on how she remembers her mother dealt with the process and the "grief" she endured.

"I can feel the hormonal shifts happening," she said. "Sweating, the moods, you're just like all of the sudden, furious for no reason."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, menopause usually occurs in women between the ages of 45 and 55.

"A woman has reached menopause when she has not had a period for 12 months in a row," the CDC states on its site. Menopause stops the ovary from "producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone."

Perimenopause, which Paltrow said she is experiencing, begins years before menopause and "usually starts in a woman's 40s, but can start in the 30s as well," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OB-GYN, said having a celebrity with Paltrow's presence and reach "has the potential to bring increased awareness to an important stage in a woman's life."

"While 15 percent of women will experience severe menopausal symptoms, the majority may experience mild to moderate signs and symptoms of hormonal changes," she noted. "The key, as always, is for women to get their information from medically credentialed experts and not base their knowledge on hearsay or myth."

"Also, women should weigh possible risks versus proposed benefits when considering using any therapy, treatment or product," she added.