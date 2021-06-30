'Counting On' canceled amid Josh Duggar's child pornography charges

Duggar was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty.

TLC has canceled the "19 Kids and Counting" spinoff "Counting On" amid Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of 'Counting On.' TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the network said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"Counting On," which debuted in 2015 after the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting" in the wake of previous allegations against Josh, followed Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna, three daughters of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, issued a statement thanking TLC for the years of support and said they "wholeheartedly agree" with the decision to not renew "Counting On."

Josh Duggar was arrested in April and charged with possession of and receiving child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.