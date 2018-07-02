When country singer Morgan Evans performs his hit, "Kiss Somebody," on "The Bachelorette" tonight, his fellow artist Chris Lane will be watching.

Lane, whose latest hit is "Take Back Home Girl," has been a fan of the ABC franchise even before he sang on "The Bachelor" in early 2017. He told ABC Radio that the dating reality shows just keep getting better.

"This season has actually been hilarious," Lane said. "I watched every episode, I'm up to date. [It's] been really funny. In fact, I just tweeted out the other night, like to 'The Bachelorette,' 'Hey, thank you so much for the great entertainment. This has been a hilarious season.' But yeah, I'm highly entertained, always."

Guilty pleasure: I'm a bachelor/bachelorette fan, would've liked seeing @Nikki_Ferrell this season! — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) June 2, 2015

Lane said he finds himself getting more invested in the outcome on "The Bachelor" than "The Bachelorette."

"When it comes down to the girl picking the guys, I don't really think about it a whole lot," he said. "I just like watching it. When it comes down to the guy picking the girls, I always have a pick. I always feel like I get a little bit more involved. You know, you pay more close attention."

Paul Hebert/ABC

But he added, "This time around, though, the guys have definitely made me laugh, especially the Jordan guy, who claims to be the male model. Dude, I have laughed uncontrollably hard at the things that come out of his mouth. It almost makes you think that he's acting, but he's not. It's legit. He's serious."

So would Lane ever consider putting himself front and center on the show?

"Man, absolutely!" he told ABC Radio. "I say if I had the time to do it and I could legit be 'The Bachelor,' I'd do it in a heartbeat."

"The Bachelorette" airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Lane's sophomore album, "Laps Around the Sun," arrives on July 13.