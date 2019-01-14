Critics' Choice Awards recap: 'Roma,' 'Black Panther,' 'Maisel' shine

Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama, "Roma," was the big winner in the film category at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, taking home four trophies -- including Best Picture.
In television, FX's "The Americans" and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" walked off with Best Drama and Comedy, respectively.
Cuarón's autobiographical recounting of the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family in Mexico also won for Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.
Christian Bale copped Best Actor in a Comedy honors for his role in "Vice," while Glenn Close and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress award for their roles in "The Wife" and "A Star Is Born." Gaga also won Best Song for "Shallow."
The Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies went to Mahershala Ali for "Green Book" and Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk." The movie "Crazy Rich Asians" won for Best Comedy, while Olivia Coleman took home Best Actress in a Comedy honors, for "The Favourite."
On the TV side, "The Americans'" Matthew Rhys won for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while the show's Noah Emmerich got the award for Best Supporting Actor. Sandra Oh followed up last week's Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Drama Series with a CTA in the same category for BBC America's "Killing Eve."
In the comedy category, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein walked off with Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
The ceremony was broadcast live Sunday night on the CW, hosted by Taye Diggs. Here's the complete list of winners:
Presented earlier, @ROMACuaron takes home the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #romacuaron #CWCriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/ck1AFRBOuE— Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2019
FILM
BEST PICTURE
- "Roma" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
- Christian Bale, "Vice" (Annapurna)
BEST ACTRESS -– TIE
- Glenn Close, "The Wife" (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born" (Warner Bros.)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" (Universal)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade" (A24)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- "The Favourite" (Fox Searchlight)
BEST DIRECTOR
- Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (Netflix)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Paul Schrader, "First Reformed" (A24)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, "Black Panther" (Disney)
BEST EDITING
- Tom Cross, "First Man" (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ruth Carter, "Black Panther" (Disney)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- "Vice" (Annapurna)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- "Black Panther" (Disney)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Sony)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
- "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (Paramount)
BEST COMEDY
- "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Christian Bale, "Vice" (Annapurna)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" (Fox Searchlight)
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
- "A Quiet Place" (Paramount)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- "Roma" (Netflix)
BEST SONG
- "Shallow", "A Star Is Born" (Warner Bros.)
BEST SCORE
- Justin Hurwitz, "First Man" (Universal)
A beautiful friendship is BORN at the @CriticsChoice @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/ltSPwXs6sI— Critics' Choice (@CriticsChoice) January 14, 2019
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- "The Americans" (FX Networks)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" (FX Networks)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Noah Emmerich, "The Americans" (FX Networks)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld" (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
- "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX Networks)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX Networks)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION –- TIE
- Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
- Patricia Arquette – "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- "BoJack Horseman" (Netflix)