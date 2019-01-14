Critics' Choice Awards recap: 'Roma,' 'Black Panther,' 'Maisel' shine

Alfonso Cuarón’s Netflix drama, "Roma," was the big winner in the film category at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, taking home four trophies -- including Best Picture.

In television, FX's "The Americans" and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" walked off with Best Drama and Comedy, respectively.

Cuarón's autobiographical recounting of the life of a live-in housekeeper to an upper middle-class family in Mexico also won for Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Film.

Christian Bale copped Best Actor in a Comedy honors for his role in "Vice," while Glenn Close and Lady Gaga tied for the Best Actress award for their roles in "The Wife" and "A Star Is Born." Gaga also won Best Song for "Shallow."

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress trophies went to Mahershala Ali for "Green Book" and Regina King for "If Beale Street Could Talk." The movie "Crazy Rich Asians" won for Best Comedy, while Olivia Coleman took home Best Actress in a Comedy honors, for "The Favourite."

On the TV side, "The Americans'" Matthew Rhys won for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while the show's Noah Emmerich got the award for Best Supporting Actor. Sandra Oh followed up last week's Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Drama Series with a CTA in the same category for BBC America's "Killing Eve."

In the comedy category, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein walked off with Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

The ceremony was broadcast live Sunday night on the CW, hosted by Taye Diggs. Here's the complete list of winners:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

"Roma" (Netflix)

Christian Bale, "Vice" (Annapurna)

Glenn Close, "The Wife" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born" (Warner Bros.)

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" (Universal)

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna)

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade" (A24)

"The Favourite" (Fox Searchlight)

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (Netflix)

Paul Schrader, "First Reformed" (A24)

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk" (Annapurna)

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma" (Netflix)

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, "Black Panther" (Disney)

Tom Cross, "First Man" (Universal)

Ruth Carter, "Black Panther" (Disney)

"Vice" (Annapurna)

"Black Panther" (Disney)

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (Sony)

"Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (Paramount)

"Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros.)

Christian Bale, "Vice" (Annapurna)

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" (Fox Searchlight)

"A Quiet Place" (Paramount)

"Roma" (Netflix)

"Shallow", "A Star Is Born" (Warner Bros.)

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man" (Universal)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"The Americans" (FX Networks)

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" (FX Networks)

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Noah Emmerich, "The Americans" (FX Networks)

Thandie Newton, "Westworld" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX Networks)

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC)

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX Networks)

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" (HBO)