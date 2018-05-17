'Deadpool 2': A cheat sheet to the blockbuster new film

The movie that everyone will be talking about this weekend is "Deadpool 2," which stars Ryan Reynolds yet again as the Merc with a Mouth ... a potty mouth at that.

But what about the people who don't know what that means? What about the ones who haven't seen the first film? What if friends are going to see it and they only want to pretend to care?

Well, all those people are in luck because "GMA" has got it covered.

Consider this the cheatsheet to the sequel! Catch up on everything to know about the original "Deadpool," while grabbing a few precious nuggets on the highly-anticipated new flick.

'Deadpool' (2016)

This was a movie more than 10 years in the making for Reynolds. He played the role -- in a vastly different way -- in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and fans wanted a standalone film for his character, Wade Wilson.

Reynolds fought and fought to get the movie made and almost a decade later, the fans finally got "Deadpool." Not only did he get the film he wanted, it was rated-R, which has never happened with any previous superhero film.

With the rating, Wilson, aka Deadpool, could be the wise-cracking, potty-mouthed, antihero everyone knew and loved. So, what's his story?

Basically, Wilson is a mercenary for hire. He does the occasional good deed, but doesn't want to be called a hero. Then he meets and falls in love with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Now, just as his life is turning around, he finds out he has terminal cancer.

Twentieth Century Fox

To be with Vanessa, Wilson admits himself into a mutant-creating experiment, so that he can become a "hero."

But he finds out the lab is creating mutants to sell to the highest bidder. Wilson's procedure is a success, though it changes his physical appearance for the worse. He now can regenerate and survive anything.

But he wants to be handsome again -- yes, that's really a plot point -- so he tracks down the man who turned him into Deadpool, Ajax, aka Francis, so he can return his rugged good looks.

Ajax, played by Ed Skrein, is a nasty villain and kidnaps Vanessa to get back at Deadpool.

Wilson finally accepts his role as hero, kind of, and teams up with two X-Men -- Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by Brianna Hildebrand, and Colossus, played by Stefan Kapicic -- to take Ajax down.

They accomplish this feat, but Deadpool kills Ajax to Colossus' disappointment. He tells Deadpool he still won't give up on him and will make a hero out of him someday soon.

Wilson and Vanessa reunite and live happily ever after!

'Deadpool 2'

Remember that whole thing about living happily after? Ha, yeah that was just a joke!

So, in the sequel, Deadpool needs some help to stop a mutant from the future named Cable, played by Josh Brolin, who wants to kill this kid Russell, played by Julian Dennison.

Twentieth Century Fox

Now, in the comics, Cable is not a villain, but Deadpool's partner. So expect this to be a complicated relationship.

As for who Deadpool recruits to join his new group X-Force? He gets Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, Bedlam, played by Terry Crews, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, among others.

Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox

If that's not the recipe for a hot pop group, then what is?

Breaking the Fourth Wall

Deadpool is famous in the comics for breaking the fourth wall and talking to the reader.

So, expect that in the film. That means he will literally stop what's happening to see what the audience thinks or make a smart comment.

It's part of his witty charm!

Even the actor Ryan Reynolds is not safe, Deadpool often makes fun of him. Expect the same for newcomer Brolin, who also stars in another Marvel film, "Avengers."

Maybe he'll even make fun of a friend?! No, probably not.

"Deadpool 2" hits theaters everywhere Friday and in select cities tonight.

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.