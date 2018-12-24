Demi Lovato 'grateful to be alive' after scare earlier this year

After being rushed to the hospital earlier this summer following a suspected overdose, Demi Lovato is speaking out about being clean and "grateful to be alive."

At the time of the scare in July, reps for Lovato, 26, said some of the information being reported was incorrect. Lovato and others close to her have yet to share the details of exactly what happened that day, but she did tweet Friday that she is sober and just focused on healing.

She added that she owes her fans everything for their support.

"If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF," she wrote. "Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

The singer also called out tabloid reports in her Friday tweets for sharing information she said is incorrect.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--- that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal," she continued. "Any 'source' out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the s--- I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your 'sources' are wrong."

The pop star continued that she is currently "happy and clean" and "SO grateful" for the support from her fans.

She closed her series of tweets with a passionate and grateful message, saying, "I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f----- much."

In July, Lovato was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, multiple sources told ABC News at the time.

In addition, the singer's rep added, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

In September, Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, told Newsmax TV that "I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day."

De La Garza said she began receiving texts from friends and family saying they heard the singer had overdosed. De La Garza then got a call from Lovato's assistant who confirmed the rumors, saying that "Demi overdosed" and was "conscious" but not speaking.

Lovato also commented about her recovery on social media a few weeks after the incident, writing, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I will keep fighting."