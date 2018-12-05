Demi Lovato shares post-workout selfie with message to 'never give up' after rehab

Demi Lovato resurfaced on social media once again to share a positive message with her followers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Grammy-award winning singer has remained relatively quiet since her suspected opioid drug overdose in July. Her recent update shows her looking healthier than ever.

Alongside a smiling, makeup-free selfie in her martial arts uniform, the singer wrote, “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair..”

She added the hashtags “#bluebelt” and “#nevergiveup” and tagged Unbreakable, a performance fitness center in Los Angeles, in the photo.

Her post was met with encouragement from celebrities and fans alike.

“I’ve missed you so very much,” singer Christina Aguilera commented on the post. “And we keep on tickin – till the end of time – I looooove youuuuu! Can’t wait to continue to have you by side now.”

Lovato's post referenced her blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which she earned in August 2017.

She shared her love for the sport at the time.

"I’m so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!” she wrote. “I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.”

More recently, Lovato encouraged her followers to get to the polls to vote in a November Election Day post.

“I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” the singer wrote alongside a snap of herself. “One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard! now go out and #VOTE!!!!”

She has opened up about her battle with addiction since the suspected overdose in July.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on Instagram in August. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out the other side. I will keep fighting."

The post has since been deleted.