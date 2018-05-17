When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in just a few days to wed Prince Harry, all eyes will be on her wedding gown.

Royal and fashion watchers alike have speculated about who Markle would choose to design her gown nearly since the moment her engagement to Harry was announced last November.

Pool via AFP/Getty Images

Right now, many believe it may be Ralph and Russo, the fashion line that created Markle's stunning engagement gown.

"The designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo have been working secret late nights at their London atelier on what's believed to be a hand-stitched, beaded bridal gown," ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie said earlier this month.

The fashion house drew the spotlight when Markle chose its jaw-dropping $75,000 gown for her engagement photos with Harry last December.

Other possibilities for the coveted design assignment have included Christopher Bailey, the visionary behind the iconic British brand Burberry, British designer Stella McCartney, Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu, and Roland Mouret, a close friend of Markle's.

Markle, a California native, has already given hints on the style and design of her dream wedding dress.

Markle's 'perfect wedding dress'

Markle was seen in a princess-like wedding dress when her "Suits" character, Rachel Zane, got married in the season finale of "Suits" in April.

The dress Markle wore for the show was an Anne Barge gown from Kleinfeld.

Markle told Glamour in 2016 that she helped pick the dress for her character, calling it "classic and fairy tale," but said that would not be the dress she would choose for herself.

"It's not my personal style, because I'm a lot more relaxed than Rachel, but I love that I got to play dress-up in this gown," she said, adding that her personal style is "very pared down and relaxed."

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," Markle said when asked what she thinks is the "perfect wedding dress." "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic."

'Everything goals' wedding dress

Markle name-checked several designers when she spoke to Glamour about her dream wedding dress.

"Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty," she said. "And I will always be a fan of Elie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."

Markle also told Glamour the Narciso Rodriguez–designed white dress that Carolyn Bessette wore to her 1996 wedding to John F. Kennedy Jr. is her favorite celebrity wedding dress, calling it "everything goals."

People

Look back at Kate's and Diana's royal gowns

The same wedding designer guessing game took place for Princess Kate's 2011 nuptials, and she did not disappoint.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate chose a stunning long-sleeved lace and ivory satin dress designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director at Alexander McQueen. The dress was both traditional and modern, with a detailed back, a long train and buttons.

When Harry's mother, Princess Diana, married his father, Prince Charles, in 1981, she wore a dress by husband-and-wife design team David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The dress, which remained a closely guarded secret until the wedding day, featured a 25-foot train.