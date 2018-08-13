Disney releases first look at live-action 'Mulan'

Disney shared a first look at its new live-action film, "Mulan."

Production on the film, which stars Liu Yifei in the title role, began early Monday. Disney tweeted a photo of the young star, who is also known as Crystal Liu.

Production has begun on Disney’s live-action #Mulan! The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8CiYoLHjZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 13, 2018

The movie will be based on the 1998 animated film about a woman in fifth-century China who disguises herself to take her father's place in the army. Niki Caro will direct the film.

Other cast members listed on IMDb include Jet Li, Gong Li, and Donnie Yen.

Liu was hired at the end of a yearlong, worldwide search that involved a team of casting directors visiting five continents and interviewing nearly 1,000 candidates for the part, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reported that Liu, reportedly 30, is nicknamed "Fairy Sister" by the Chinese public because of her sweet image. She has served as spokeswoman for Dior, Garnier, Tissot, and Pantene, and has appeared in films including "The Forbidden Kingdom," "Outcast" and "Once Upon a Time."

"Mulan" is scheduled to hit theaters March 27, 2020.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.