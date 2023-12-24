Dixie Chicks founder Laura Lynch dies at 65

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the country group the Dixie Chicks, has died. She was 65.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lynch was killed in a head-on collision in Fort Worth on Friday evening.

"Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," the group -- who changed their name to the Chicks in 2020 -- said in a statement Saturday. "Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."

Lynch co-founded the music group alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin, and Emily Erwin in 1989. She began as an upright bassist for the band and later took on the role of lead vocalist.

The group's first album "Thank Heavens for Dale Evans" was released in 1990. The group released two more albums with Lynch -- "Little Ol' Cowgirl" in 1992 and "Shouldn't a Told You That" in 1993.

Lynch left the group in 1993 and was replaced by singer and guitarist Natalie Maines.