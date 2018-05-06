Donald Glover must be tired.

The actor not only hosted "Saturday Night Live," he also performed a new song -- as his stage name Childish Gambino -- and premiered another music video all in one day.

And in between all of that, he appeared in a new 30-second commercial for one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, "Solo."

Glover, 34, said it himself during his opening monologue on "SNL." While some may call him a triple threat -- as an actor, writer and singer -- he considers himself "just a threat."

Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.

And if Saturday night was Glover's warning shot to all of us, then we better get ready.

It may be hard to keep up with all of the former "Community" star's releases, so here's a breakdown of Glover's very busy Saturday.

Glover hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

The "Atlanta" creator and star began his Saturday night by hosting late-night sketch comedy show, "SNL." He used his opening monologue to share with the audience that he, in fact, auditioned for the show, but failed to make the cut. But, in triumphant fashion, he ended up appearing on "SNL" anyhow.

From sketches that tackled America's obsession with Kanye West's Twitter feed to a hilarious take on diversity in sci-fi films, Glover made his mark.

In the sketch titled, "Lando's Summit," Glover appears as his "Star Wars" character, who's hosting the "first-ever galactic summit for all black humans," but only four people showed up. In that sketch, he asks the big question: "Where the hell are all the black people in space?"

'Solo' gets a new teaser

Fans were delighted when Glover wasn't just limited to "Saturday Night Live." In fact, he appeared in a new 30-second commercial for "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In the prequel film, out May 25, the actor stars as Lando Calrissian, a longtime friend of Han Solo and the original owner of the Millennium Falcon.

Gambino performs 'Saturday'

Glover played double-duty on "SNL," not only hosting but performing as well, as his music alter-ego, Childish Gambino. After being introduced by Zoe Kravitz, who casually held a red cup before she joined the party on stage, Childish debuted a new song, "Saturday." The vibe was particularly upbeat and reminiscent of Harry Belafonte's "Day-O."

Performing the sunny track, he croons, "Saturday, all I wanna do is make you dance, girl, and fall in love."

Gambino releases critically-acclaimed music video, 'This Is America'

And if that wasn't enough, Gambino also released a new visual collaboration with Hiro Murai called "This Is America." The two often collaborate on Glover's hit FX series, "Atlanta," now in its second season.

"This Is America," which has been trending on Twitter since its release, is a poignant statement about gun violence in the U.S. The music video starts off with a shooting, as a shirtless Gambino dances jubilantly away. Another shooting of a gospel choir is eerily reminiscent of the 2015 terrorist attack at a Charleston church that killed nine people attending a bible study.

Donald Glover/Youtube

On the contrastingly upbeat song, he raps: "This is America/Don't catch you slippin' up/Look at how I'm livin' now/Police be trippin' now/Yeah, this is America/Guns in my area/I got the strap/I gotta carry 'em."