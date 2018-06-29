Drake seemingly opens up about fatherhood on new album 'Scorpion'

Jun 29, 2018, 1:24 PM ET
Drake attends "The Carter Effect" premiere at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 9, 2017 in Toronto.
After reports and rumors swirled earlier this year about Drake’s having a secret child, the rapper seemingly confirmed the news when he dropped his new album, "Scorpion."

The Canadian rapper released the new record Thursday and addresses the rumors in multiple songs.

In the song “Emotionless,” Drake, 31, talks about the secrecy, saying, "I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid."

He also addressed the news in another song, "March 14," citing a classic Michael Jackson hit, "She's not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine." The rapper, born Aubrey Graham, continues to wax on about how his mother used to tell him that "it only takes one time" to have a baby and how, as a single father, he's doing his best to see "him sometimes."

Drake attends the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City South Street, June 26, 2017 in New York City.

"I don’t want you worry about whose house you live at or who loves you more," he continues to say about co-parenting in the song.

In yet a third song, Drake also mentions kissing his son on the forehead.

The rumors about Drake's child began earlier this year when his former rival Pusha T released a song called “The Story of Adidon,” where he said the Drake had a secret child. Up until this new album, Drake had not addressed the issue.

Drake performs at The SSE Hydro, March 23, 2017, in Glasgow, England.

Pusha T later said in an interview with Vanity Fair that he and Drake had squashed their beef.

