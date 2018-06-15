Dressing Room Reveal: Tasha Cobbs on finding comfort in faith

For gospel singer Tasha Cobbs, her career began with an unplanned opportunity.

Cobbs who was part of a youth choir in her hometown Jesup, Georgia was suddenly thrust into the spotlight when the lead vocalist was unable to make a performance. The group decided Cobbs who was just 15 at the time, would fill in.

“I got up that night and I sang ‘Now Behold the Lamb’ and when I opened my eyes people were crying” she said. Everyone in the room knew Cobbs had a special gift and from that moment on she would realize it too.

She would take on a position as worship leader of Jesup New Life Ministries, a church founded by her father Bishop Fritz Cobbs, who passed away three years ago. During her time of grief, Cobbs said she grew spiritually. “My heart was broken and a lot times we withdraw. We just want to be alone. The Lord said to me, the peace that you need it’s in my presence.”

Now as a gospel recording artist whose album "Grace" landed on Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Album chart for a year – she hopes others find comfort in God.

“I would tell anyone who is in a low place, run to Him because sometimes people don’t have the words to encourage you. But there’s a peace that you’ll find in the presence of God that you’ll find nowhere else,” she told Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Cobbs talked to Roberts on Dressing Room Reveal about her new album, ‘Heart. Passion. Pursuits’ and performed a gospel melody.