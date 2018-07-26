Dressing Room Reveal: Wild Planes on how their music comes together

The high-energy music behind the pop band Wild Planes is reflective of the frenetic chemistry among the group's members.

Often labeled a "fun band," their music fuses together rock and funk tunes.

Since their first rehearsal, they’ve grown closer and are booking bigger gigs while bringing their big personalities along for the ride.

Lead Singer and guitarist Kris Carmello, guitarist Sean Mac, bassist Jimmy “Ray” Hoag and drummer Andre Jevnik -- all stopped by Ginger Zee’s dressing room at "Good Morning America" for a special episode of "Dressing Room Reveal."

Before performing live, they opened up to Zee about how their music comes together, starting with the beat.

"The song organically comes together with a beat, and it sounds funky enough, maybe we haven't heard it before," Carmello told Zee, ABC News’ chief meteorologist. "It’s always music and lyrics. I like to think about what the song is portraying."

The Wild Planes are currently promoting the release of their EP, “On the Rocks.” Their new single, “Show Me Another Way,” is available across streaming platforms.