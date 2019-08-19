Dwayne Johnson is officially a married man.

The "Hobbs & Shaw" star took to Instagram early Monday morning to post official pictures and reveal that he married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, in Hawaii on Sunday.

"We do," he wrote next to the date to caption some gorgeous pictures of the duo.

Johnson and Hashian are dressed in all-white in the shots and they are all-smiles on their big day.

The superstar has some amazing "congrats" messages on the post from the likes of Tom Brady and Kevin Hart. The post also has close to 2.5 million likes as of early Monday morning.

Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than a decade and are parents to two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. Johnson also has another daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship.

Aside from posting beautiful wedding pictures, you'll often seen Johnson just being a dad to his three beloved girls on his Instagram. He's also one to brag about his "better half," the woman who is "The Rock" and support behind one of the biggest superstars in the world.

Last month, he wrote, "Pleasure to rock the @hobbsandshaw world premiere w/ my much better half & beautiful smoke show @laurenhashianofficial. Best part about this night is by 11pm, we’re already at home, in our sweatpants and sippin’ on tequila. My kinda night and my kinda gal. The strength & coolness of a woman comes in many many different forms."