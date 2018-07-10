Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals his daughter plans to follow in his footsteps as a WWE wrestler: 'She's going to be a champ'

Jul 10, 2018, 9:41 AM ET
Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson at the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures "Central Intelligence" at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter is following in her father's footsteps.

Johnson stopped by "Good Morning America" Tuesday and revealed that his daughter Simone wants to become a WWE wrestler.

"She's so smart, we're all so proud of her," Johnson said of the 16-year-old. "She's going into her senior year. She signed with IMG as a model. She was a Golden Globes ambassador...Simone is working so hard and her work has already started. She wants to be a WWE wrestler."

Dwayne Johnson and daughter Simone Johnson attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of "Baywatch" on May 13, 2017 in Miami.
Dwayne Johnson and daughter Simone Johnson attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of "Baywatch" on May 13, 2017 in Miami.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looks on during his match against John Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson looks on during his match against John Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII at Sun Life Stadium on April 1, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Johnson, a father of three, said Simone traveled with him to Hong Kong and Beijing where he was filming the new movie, "Skyscraper."

"I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is I support that,'" Johnson said. "And wrestling was good to me. I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on. She's going to be a champ."

Dwayne The Rock Johnson stopped by "Good Morning America" on July 10, 2018, to promote his new film, "Skyscraper."
Dwayne The Rock Johnson stopped by "Good Morning America" on July 10, 2018, to promote his new film, "Skyscraper."

PHOTO: Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson at the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures Central Intelligence at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California.Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson at the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Central Intelligence" at Westwood Village Theatre on June 10, 2016 in Westwood, California.

Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, who was sitting in the "GMA" audience today, had her own thoughts on Simone's plan.

"She will lay the smack down," she said, referring to her son's famous catchphrase.

"Skyscraper" hits theaters this Friday.

