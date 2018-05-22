Adam Rippon is still in disbelief after being crowned champion of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" Monday night.

The Olympic figure skater appeared live on "Good Morning America" today and opened up about his win.

"It still hasn't sunken in," Rippon said of his victory on "GMA."

He later added, "I think everybody up here will tell you that it's a totally different experience. It's totally stepping out of your comfort zone, but we've all had such good time and I've loved getting to watch Tonya and Josh on the show as well."

Rippon was crowned the season 26 winner after four weeks of competition. He shared the mirrorball trophy with his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson.

"I would do it a million times over again," Johnson said of working with Rippon. "He was a blast."

Finalists Tonya Harding and partner Sasha Farber, in addition to the Washington Redskins' Josh Norman and partner Sharna Burgess, also opened up about the competition on "GMA" today.

"My son was just wonderful l-- he said, 'Mom I'm so proud of you' and, of course, I burst into tears and then last night he says, 'But I'm so sorry you didn't win,'" Harding said. "I said, 'Honey, it's not about winning; it's about having fun' and he goes, 'Oh, well I had fun!'

"This has been such a wonderful journey," Harding added.

