The 2019 Emmy nominations are in and some of the biggest and brightest in Hollywood were honored Tuesday morning for their contributions over the past year.
Interested in Emmy Awards?Add Emmy Awards as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmy Awards news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
"Masked Singer" judge and "Dr. Ken" star Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" announced the nominees live from the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.
The first category was lead actor in a limited series, which included Oscar-winners Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell.
After that, Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette earned nods, along with past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
As expected, "Game of Thrones" had a very strong day, leading the way with nominations for best drama and lead actress. "Thrones" had 32 nominations overall for its final season.
Right behind "Thrones" was "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nominations.
Here's the full list:
Actor in limited series
Lead Actor in a Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Mahershala Ali (@TrueDetective)
Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)@JharrelJerome (@WhenTheySeeUs)
Sam Rockwell (@FosseVerdonFX)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/eza4fc1my5
- Mahershala Ali “True Detective”
- Hugh Grant “A Very English Scandal”
- Benicio Del Toro “Escape at Dannemora”
- Jared Harris “Chernobyl”
- Sam Rockwell “Fosse/Verdon”
- Jharrel Jerome "When They See Us"
Actress in a limited series
Lead Actress in a Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)@PattyArquette (Escape at Dannemora)@aunjanuejlt (@WhenTheySeeUs)@JoeyKing (@TheActonHulu)@niecynash (@WhenTheySeeUs)
Michelle Williams (@FosseVerdonFX)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/lZale6NiB8
- Amy Adams "Sharp Objects"
- Patricia Arquette "Escape At Dannemora"
- Aunjanue Ellis "When They See Us"
- Joey King "The Act"
- Niecy Nash "When They See Us"
- Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"
Actor in a comedy series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:@AnthonyAnderson (@blackishABC)@DonCheadle (@ShoBlackMonday)@TedDanson (@NBCTheGoodPlace)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)@RealEugeneLevy (@SchittsCreek)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/qe1pLYknmj
- Anthony Anderson "black-ish"
- Don Cheadle "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"
- Bill Hader "Barry"
- Eugene Levy "Schitt's Creek"
Actress in a comedy series
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:@1CApplegate (@DeadtoMe)@RachelBros (@MaiselTV)@OfficialJLD (@VeepHBO)@NLyonne (@RussianDoll)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Catherine O’Hara (@SchittsCreek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (@Fleabag)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/iA5cIU9X9s
- Christina Applegate "Dead To Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
- Natasha Lyonne "Russian Doll"
- Catherine O'Hara "Schitt's Creek"
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"
Actress in a limited series
Lead Actress in a Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)@PattyArquette (Escape at Dannemora)@aunjanuejlt (@WhenTheySeeUs)@JoeyKing (@TheActonHulu)@niecynash (@WhenTheySeeUs)
Michelle Williams (@FosseVerdonFX)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/lZale6NiB8
- Amy Adams "Sharp Objects"
- Patricia Arquette "Escape At Dannemora"
- Aunjanue Ellis "When They See Us"
- Joey King "The Act"
- Niecy Nash "When They See Us"
- Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"
Actress in a drama series
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:@EmiliaClarke (@GameofThrones)@JodieComer (@KillingEve)@ViolaDavis (@HowToGetAwayABC)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Laura Linney (Ozark)@TheMandyMoore (@NBCThisIsUs)@IamSandraOh (@KillingEve)
Robin Wright (@HouseofCards)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/mFRI8qFUAP
- Emilia Clarke “Game Of Thrones”
- Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”
- Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”
- Laura Linney “Ozark”
- Mandy Moore “This Is Us”
- Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”
- Robin Wright “House Of Cards”
Actor in a drama series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:@BatemanJason (Ozark)@SterlingKBrown (@NBCThisIsUs)— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Kit Harington (@GameofThrones)@MrBobOdenkirk (@BetterCallSaul)@TheeBillyPorter (@PoseonFX)@MiloVentimiglia (@NBCThisIsUs)#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/aUQTtXuWmE
- Jason Bateman “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”
- Kit Harington “Game Of Thrones”
- Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”
- Billy Porter “Pose”
- Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us”
Competition program
Competition Program Nominees:@AmazingRaceCBS@NinjaWarrior@NailedIt@RuPaulsDragRace@BravoTopChef@NBCTheVoice#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/SRW152mqCW— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef Bravo
- The Voice
Variety talk series
Nominees for Variety Talk Series:@TheDailyShow@FullFrontalSamB@JimmyKimmelLive@LastWeekTonight@LateLateShow@ColbertLateShow#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/KvDMYHmzWd— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Television movie
Nominees for Television Movie:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Bandersnatch (@BlackMirror)
Brexit (@HBO)
Deadwood (@HBO)
King Lear (@PrimeVideo)
My Dinner with Hervé (@HBO)#Emmys @FoxTV pic.twitter.com/BAwvb850xu
- Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
- Brexit
- Deadwood
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
Limited series
Nominees for Limited Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Chernobyl (@HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (@Showtime)@FosseVerdonFX
Sharp Objects (@HBO)@WhenTheySeeUs#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/xZfpUmOvZn
- Chernobyl
- Escape At Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Comedy series
Nominees for Comedy Series:— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Barry (@HBO)@Fleabag@NBCTheGoodPlace@MaiselTV@RussianDoll@SchittsCreek@VeepHBO#Emmys @FOXtv pic.twitter.com/iv0sbATq4G
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt's Creek
- Veep
Drama series
Nominees for Drama Series:@BetterCallSaul— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 16, 2019
Bodyguard (@Netflix)@GameofThrones@KillingEve
Ozark (@Netflix)@PoseonFX
Succession (@HBO)@NBCThisIsUs
Who will win? Watch the #Emmys LIVE on September 22 on @FOXTV to find out! pic.twitter.com/06sDHYuLeI
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game Of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose FX
- Succession
- This Is Us
For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.
The 2019 Emmys will be held on Sept. 22 on Fox.