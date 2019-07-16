The 2019 Emmy nominations are in and some of the biggest and brightest in Hollywood were honored Tuesday morning for their contributions over the past year.

"Masked Singer" judge and "Dr. Ken" star Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" announced the nominees live from the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.

The first category was lead actor in a limited series, which included Oscar-winners Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell.

After that, Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette earned nods, along with past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

As expected, "Game of Thrones" had a very strong day, leading the way with nominations for best drama and lead actress. "Thrones" had 32 nominations overall for its final season.

Right behind "Thrones" was "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nominations.

Here's the full list:

Actor in limited series

Mahershala Ali “True Detective”

Hugh Grant “A Very English Scandal”

Benicio Del Toro “Escape at Dannemora”

Jared Harris “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell “Fosse/Verdon”

Jharrel Jerome "When They See Us"

Actress in a limited series

Amy Adams "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette "Escape At Dannemora"

Aunjanue Ellis "When They See Us"

Joey King "The Act"

Niecy Nash "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson "black-ish"

Don Cheadle "Black Monday"

Ted Danson "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader "Barry"

Eugene Levy "Schitt's Creek"

Actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate "Dead To Me"

Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"

Actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke “Game Of Thrones”

Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney “Ozark”

Mandy Moore “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright “House Of Cards”

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”

Kit Harington “Game Of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us”

Competition program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef Bravo

The Voice

Variety talk series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Television movie

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Limited series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Comedy series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Drama series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game Of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose FX

Succession

This Is Us

For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.

The 2019 Emmys will be held on Sept. 22 on Fox.