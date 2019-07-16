'Game of Thrones,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' lead 2019 Emmy nominations

Jul 16, 2019, 11:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Maisie Williams stars as Arya Stark at the Battle of Winterfell on the final season of "Game of Thrones." PlayHelen Sloan/HBO
Will 'Game of Thrones' sweep the Emmy nominations?

The 2019 Emmy nominations are in and some of the biggest and brightest in Hollywood were honored Tuesday morning for their contributions over the past year.

"Masked Singer" judge and "Dr. Ken" star Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" announced the nominees live from the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.

The first category was lead actor in a limited series, which included Oscar-winners Mahershala Ali and Sam Rockwell.

After that, Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette earned nods, along with past winners Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

PHOTO: Emilia Clarke appears in a scene on HBOs, Game of Thrones, that aired on May 5, 2019. Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke appears in a scene on HBO's, "Game of Thrones," that aired on May 5, 2019.

As expected, "Game of Thrones" had a very strong day, leading the way with nominations for best drama and lead actress. "Thrones" had 32 nominations overall for its final season.

Right behind "Thrones" was "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20 nominations.

PHOTO: Emilia Clarke in a scene from Game of Thrones and Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. HBO|Amazon Studios
Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones" and Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
(MORE: Emmy nominations 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' expected to make the shortlist)

Here's the full list:

Actor in limited series

  • Mahershala Ali “True Detective”
  • Hugh Grant “A Very English Scandal”
  • Benicio Del Toro “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Jared Harris “Chernobyl”
  • Sam Rockwell “Fosse/Verdon”
  • Jharrel Jerome "When They See Us"

Actress in a limited series

  • Amy Adams "Sharp Objects"
  • Patricia Arquette "Escape At Dannemora"
  • Aunjanue Ellis "When They See Us"
  • Joey King "The Act"
  • Niecy Nash "When They See Us"
  • Michelle Williams "Fosse/Verdon"

Actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson "black-ish"
  • Don Cheadle "Black Monday"
  • Ted Danson "The Good Place"
  • Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"
  • Bill Hader "Barry"
  • Eugene Levy "Schitt's Creek"

Actress in a comedy series

  • Christina Applegate "Dead To Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus "Veep"
  • Natasha Lyonne "Russian Doll"
  • Catherine O'Hara "Schitt's Creek"
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge "Fleabag"

Actress in a drama series

  • Emilia Clarke “Game Of Thrones”
  • Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”
  • Viola Davis “How To Get Away With Murder”
  • Laura Linney “Ozark”
  • Mandy Moore “This Is Us”
  • Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”
  • Robin Wright “House Of Cards”

Actor in a drama series

  • Jason Bateman “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us”
  • Kit Harington “Game Of Thrones”
  • Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”
  • Billy Porter “Pose”
  • Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us”

Competition program

  • The Amazing Race
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef Bravo
  • The Voice

Variety talk series

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Television movie

  • Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
  • Brexit
  • Deadwood
  • King Lear
  • My Dinner With Hervé

Limited series

  • Chernobyl
  • Escape At Dannemora
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • Sharp Objects
  • When They See Us

Comedy series

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Good Place
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Russian Doll
  • Schitt's Creek
  • Veep

Drama series

  • Better Call Saul
  • Bodyguard
  • Game Of Thrones
  • Killing Eve
  • Ozark
  • Pose FX
  • Succession
  • This Is Us

For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.

The 2019 Emmys will be held on Sept. 22 on Fox.